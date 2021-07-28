Lavell eager to get going again on second Eastwood spell

Lavell White - back with Red Badgers.

Much travelled White, 31, rejoined his old club last October and is looking forward to a return to his last club, Newark, in promoted Eastwood s opening United Counties Premier Division North game on Tuesday.

“Newark was my last team and I was there for almost a full season,” he said.

“It will be good to play against them and see some old faces. It's always good to play against your old teams.

“They have had some problems in terms of pitches and set-up, but they have now moved to Basford United to play their home games.

“They will be competitive and will be a good start but we will go into that first game full of confidence.”

On his return to Eastwood, he said: “Eastwood were in a bit of a decline when I was first there and they were in the EvoStick Premier.

“I came back here in the winter of the first Covid break after some time out of football, and I am now looking forward to a full season and hopefully there won't be any more disruptions.

“We have gone into a new league that we don't know, so it's hard to make predictions. But I know the gaffer (James Jepson) would agree we have high expectations of ourselves and our team with the ability we've got and have brought in.”

He added: “I am one of the oldest in the team but I keep myself in trim and pride myself to be one of the fittest here. I will give the young boys a run for their money and make sure I keep them on their toes.

“I am enjoying it. I have know the manager for years. I played with him when he was one of the older ones and I was one of the younger ones so it's nice to be able to play for him at the other end of my career, help develop some of the younger players and add some experience to the team.”

One of those is striker Sam Moore, who has other clubs watching him and Lavell said: “I call him 'Vards' as he runs down everything like Jamie Vardy. He is raw but has great finishing ability and always trying to get goals.

“But we have a lot of exciting young players who have stepped up to the plate and I think it will be a really exciting season.

“We have players who can push on and show their value as well as the experienced boys who have done it before and won titles. It is a strong and diverse squad.”