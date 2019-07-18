Leeds United show interest in Lazio forward, Nottingham Forest looking at AZ Alkmaar striker, Lee Bullen's odds shorten in race to be next Sheffield Wednesday manager - and the rest of Thursday's Championship rumours

Lazio are said to be fighting hard to keep forward Felipe Caicedo at the club, amid interest from Leeds United and Roma. (Inside Futbol)

West Bromwich Albion are moving closer to landing Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore, after the Bluesbirds accepted a £8m offer for the 25-year-old. (BBC Sport)

Leeds youngster Tom Pearce is set to join Aris Thessaloniki on loan, as the Greek side look to strengthen their side ahead of the new season. (Football League World)

Birmingham City are the latest side to take an interest in Wolves ace Bright Enobakhare, who impressed on loan with Coventry last season. (Coventry Telegraph)

Cardiff City are rumoured to be homing in on Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint, who impressed during his debut season at the Riverside. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are both said to be chasing AZ Alkmaar striker Bjorn Johnsen, who has 13 caps for the Norway national team. (Football Insider)

Spurs starlet Marcus Edwards is understood to be training with Brentford, in the hope of securing a deal after being told he's free to leave his current club. (Evening Standard)

Gianfranco Zola and Lee Bullen are neck and neck with odds of 7/4 to get the Sheffield Wednesday job, following Steve Bruce's exit on Wednesday. (Sky Bet)

Bristol City are looking to snap up Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao, after the player reportedly handed in a transfer request on Tuesday. (Bristol Post)