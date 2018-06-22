Lichaj leaves the Forest

Eric Lichaj’s five-year stay with Nottingham Forest has come to an end following the defender’s move to Hull City.

The 29-year-old had a medical with the Tigers on Thursday and completed his move to the Kcom Stadium this morning (Friday 22nd June 2018) for an undisclosed fee.

The right-back joined Forest in the summer of 2013 from Aston Villa and went on to make 189 appearances for the club, scoring six goals in total during his City Ground stay.

His most memorable goal came in the FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal earlier this year, when he chested then volleyed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box, in a 4-2 win.