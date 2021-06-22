Major double test for match-rusty Kimberley Institute

Kimberley captain George Bacon.

They were rocked by a third weekend of postponed cricket in a row due to the virus last weekend.

Kimberley now hope to be able to bounce back this weekend when they travel to high-flying Radcliffe-on-Trent in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday before Sunday's mouthwatering area final of the Royal London National Club Championship away against title rivals Cavaliers & Carrington.

It is believed the Covid cases last weekend stemmed from players who tested positive in the previous weekend's NPL v Trent Bridge XI representative match at Caythorpe.

“It was another weekend off,” said captain George Bacon.

“ One of our lads got it again on the Monday and by Thursday another player who played in the league representative game from another club tested positive as well. In the end four of the six games in the Premier League last weekend were postponed. I would think most of those were down to the rep game but I don't know the exact circumstances.

“This is the longest time we've ever had off playing cricket and it feels really bizarre. Usually in the summer when we are off it's chucking it down with rain. It has certainly been different!

“With the game off on Saturday we thought it would be irresponsible to play on Sunday so that now also has to be rearranged. There is certainly going to be some fixture congestion ahead.”

But Bacon believes they will be at full strength for the tough weekend ahead.

“Everyone is now fit and well – no one is isolating any more – and we have no injuries so we are all looking forward to the weekend and actually playing some cricket,” he said.

“They are two big games. We have not been able to train as we have been avoiding contact. But we will get together this Thursday and we will certainly be fresh and eager by the weekend, even though we've not played much cricket.