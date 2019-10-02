‘Make or break’ time for Leeds United’s Barry Douglas, Derby County linked with Everton and Wolves target, Gary Hooper attracting Bristol City interest - Championship rumours

Here are the latest rumours circulating the Championship (2nd October 2019).

Ex-Footballer Noel Whelan has claimed it’s ‘make or break’ time for Leeds United’s Barry Douglas, and that he could be moved on in the summer if he doesn’t up his game this season. (Football Insider)

Derby County are rumoured to have joined the likes of Everton and Wolves in chasing Hamilton Academical’s starlet defender Jamie Hamilton, who has been capped extensively at youth level for Scotland. (Daily Mail)

Alan Pardew has emerged at the bookies’ favourite to become the next permanent Stoke City manager, should the struggling Potters decide to sack under-fire boss Nathan Jones. (Paddy Power)

Middlesbrough look to have been dealt a blow in their apparent pursuit of Bristol Rovers talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris, who is set to meet with his current employers to thrash out a contract extension. (Hartlepool Mail)

Reading full-back Andy Yiadom has revealed that he almost joined Swansea City when they were in the Premier League, and has admitted he still harbours ambitions of playing top tier football. (Wales Online)

Wales international Joe Ledley is currently training with his former club Cardiff City to maintain his fitness, as he looks to find a new club after leaving Derby County at the end of last season. (The 72)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has backed summer signing Ivan Sunjic to go from strength to strength at the club, after the Croatian ace scored a screamer for his side last weekend. (Birmingham Mail)

Bristol City are rumoured to be interested in signing ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper, who is now a free agent, but a move for the Scotsman is said to have fallen through. (Bristol Post)

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has in effect ended speculation over a move to Leeds United, after signing a new deal which has seen him commit his future to the Serie A side until 2022. (Football Italia)