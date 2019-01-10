Mansfield Town sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper on loan

Goalkeeper Jordan Smith has joined Mansfield Town on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old, who has made 49 appearances in the Football League, joins the Stags on a temporary deal.

Smith made the large majority of those appearances for Forest but has found his first team opportunites limited this season.

He made one appearance for Barnsley in November.

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford confirmed Smith had signed in a post on Twitter.

It read: “Delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Smith on loan from Nottingham Forest.”