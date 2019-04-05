Martin O’Neill expects Nottingham Forest to face a tough match at Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill expects his side to face a real battle against relegation-threatened Rotherham on Saturday.

The Millers were thuped 6-1 at Derby County last time out and are likely to be eager for a positive respose at the New York Stadium.

“They are fighting for their lives,” O’Neill said. “Even though they lost a few goals against Derby, they could have scored twice before Derby scored.

“Rotherham at home are a strong proposition but we go there with confidence and we know what we have to do.

“We have to try and win the game to stay in contention.

“The mood is very positive and very strong and we want to try and follow it up. It won’t be easy, nothing has been for us this season, but we are positive.

“We keep saying it, but if you have any designs on getting into the play-offs then you have got to win back-to-back games.”

With the race for the play-off positions hotting up, O’Neill knows that The Reds can’t look further than Saturday’s trip to South Yorkshire.

He said: “There is no point concentration on things further afield until you have mastered what is in front of you.

“Every coach thinks at some stage or another about the number of points you think you can get, but it never works out in that manner as in your mind you probably give yourself far more points.”