Martin O’Neill set to be named new Nottingham Forest manager

Martin O’Neill is set to be named the new manager of Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

O’Neill’s return will spark much emotion among the Reds fan base following his years of service as a player under Brian Clough.

He was an integral part of Clough’s memorable Forest side to win the European Cup back-to-back in 1979 and 1980 and has been linked with the City Ground job a handful of times in the past.

The now 66-year-old has almost 25 years of managerial experience behind him with clubs including Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sunderland, as he is set to succeed Aitor Karanka.

The LMA website states O’Neill has 18 honours and four league titles to his name.

O’Neill was most recently manager of Republic of Ireland but he and assistant Roy Keane left their roles in November after a disappointing end to their time in charge, which resulted in relegation from their Nations League group.

The pair had taken Ireland to the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships in their five years in charge.

O’Neill is set to be officially unveiled by Forest later today (Monday 14th January).