Match gallery: Eastwood CFC 5 Teversal Reserves 2

Eastwood CFC secured another comfortable three points to keep up their end of the bargain in the CML South title race with a 5-2 win over Teversal Reserves.

As with many of their games against sides lower down the league – or in Teversal’s case, bottom of it – they didn’t really have to get out of second gear, the visitors rarely threatening other than their pair of goals.

Tougher and more crucial tests are still to come for Eastwood if they’re to win promotion, but they’re otherwise beating whatever is put in front of them on a regular basis.

