MATCH REPORT: Eastwood CFC 5-2 Teversal Reserves - Red Badgers seal comfortable home win

Eastwood CFC secured another comfortable three points to keep up their end of the bargain in the CML South title race.

As with many of their games against sides lower down the league – or in Teversal’s case, bottom of it – they didn’t really have to get out of second gear, the visitors rarely threatening other than their pair of goals.

Tougher and more crucial tests are still to come for Eastwood if they’re to win promotion, but they’re otherwise beating whatever is put in front of them on a regular basis.

Eastwood began well and had third minute efforts from Joe Butler and Callum McGarry both blocked by the goalkeeper, before at the other end Jack Walker did well to block an effort after the visitors had beaten the offside trap.

The lead arrived for the Red Badgers on 11 minutes, as Paddy Webb broke down the left and his low ball across was turned in by Chay Betteridge.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Walker’s long clearance saw Teversal’s keeper try and head the ball clear, but it bounced right over him and Webb was able to run on and slot into the net from a tight angle.

Rory Smith failed to convert what looked a simple chance five minutes later after more defensive mix-ups, then Butler skewed wide when unmarked from a Webb cross.

But Butler would redeem himself moments later, volleying home following a long ball over the top from McGarry, with a shot that found the far corner.

Danny Hayes had a header well blocked following a corner on 37 minutes, but three would be Eastwood’s haul for the opening half.

Butler headed an early second-half chance wide as the hosts continued where they left off, but the fourth goal wouldn’t be long in coming.

Webb scored it, cutting inside with a fine piece of skill before rocketing a shot into the far corner of the net.

Webb tested the keeper again moments later with a low drive that was palmed away well, before out of nowhere the visitors had a lifeline from the penalty spot.

Hayes committed a foul in the area and the penalty was dispatched with ease just before the hour mark.

Sub Kieran Knight mis-hit a good opportunity for a fifth on 66 minutes after good work down the left from Webb and Jamie Thomas, but the young striker, who recently had a trial at Derby County, soon latched onto a through ball from fellow sub Jack Smith before chipping delightfully over the keeper to make it 5-1.

Walker pulled off a fine save with 12 to go from a volleyed effort, but was then beaten by a deflected effort from 25 yards out from the resulting corner to reduce the arrears.

Billy Brooks’ late volley flashed just too high following a corner for the home side, but the damage was done and it was another three points for the Red Badgers.

Eastwood: 1 Jack Walker, 2 Billy Brooks, 3 Jamie Thomas, 4 Rian Charles, 5 Aaron Short, 6 Danny Hayes, 7 Rory Smith (Reuben Mitchell 67), 8 Callum McGarry (Kieran Knight 63), 9 Paddy Webb, 10 Joe Butler (Jack Smith 63), 11 Chay Betteridge

Subs not used: Jack James, Jack Millward

Goals: Betteridge 11, Webb 13, 48, Butler 26, Knight 66