Memory Lane: Marlon Harewood bags four as Nottingham Forest smash Stoke City for six!

As Nottingham Forest prepare to welcome Stoke to The City Ground for their EFL Cup third round tie, we take a look back at a memorable match between the two sides.

Saturday 22nd February 2003 is the date when a youthful Reds side hit the Potters for six thanks to four first half goals from striker Marlon Harewood, another from David Johnson and one from Eoin Jess.

The Forest team boasted the likes of John Thompson, Gareth Williams, Jim Brennan, Matthieu Louis-Jean, Andy Reid and Michael Dawson, who returned to the club this summer from Hull City.

Paul Hart was the manager of Forest that day in 2003 in a season which will live long in the memory for fans, as an exciting Reds side reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.