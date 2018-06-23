More England flags going on show as World Cup fever grows

More and more home and places are displaying the flag of St George as England prepare to take on Panama in the World Cup tomorrow.

Prior to England’s first game on Monday organisations UK-wide were imposing restrictions to where and when the flag could be shown.

Amid the announcements from the Royal Mail, banning postal workers from displaying the flag on vehicles or trolleys came a flurry of other companies closing ranks on the cross. Weatherspoon’s pub managers were under strict instructions to hang only specific bunting authorised by the company.

However, it appears that the nation is slowly but surely growing in favour of its display, which is expected to grow the further England progress.

Dave Arnold, the source of the Kirby estate video aired worldwide for its abundance of flags and seen six million times online said: “I think we are witnessing and are going to see far more flags being flown the more we win in the World Cup.”

Prior to the World Cup kick off, a study by SupportEngland.co.uk found that 79 per cent of football fans in England will not be flying the flag of St. George in honour of their national team during the 2018 World Cup.

But an on-going poll on the SupportEngland site has shown that a number of people are changing their views, especially after Monday’s win.

Gina Hutchings, a 34-year-old avid England fan and founder of SupportEngland, said: “When we surveyed the public a lot of people who were avid fans said they would only display their flags in their home and not publicly.

“Support is growing day by day and now 52 per cent of the population polled in a revised study have said they would be displaying the flag in some form from car flags, to stickers and shirts.”

It was not until the Euro 96 tournament that the Union flag was replaced with the red and white St George’s Cross and became more widely used by English football fans.

Graham Bartram, Chief Vexillologist at the Flag Institute and expert on worldwide flags sad: “St George’s Cross represents one of the most multi-cultural and multi-national saints in the world. “When we look at the flag we should think of St. George, who was a Greek solider of mixed heritage.

“He is highly regarded in not just English history but also in Islamic texts where he is seen as a prophetic figure.”

SupportEngland.co.uk are asking football fans to reclaim the flag and submit photos of England’s best dressed homes, pubs, shops and cars. To submit your entry for free log on to SupportEngland.co.uk.