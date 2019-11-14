Naivety to blame for Eastwood CFC collapse, says boss James Jepson

James Jepson cited naivety on behalf of himself and his players as the main reason his Eastwood CFC side lost at Rainworth MW on Tuesday.

The Red Badgers were 2-0 up at half-time but lost the game 3-2 with the Wrens’ last two goals coming in the closing minutes of the encounter.

And while Jepson believes injuries and some over physicality from the home side did Eastwood no favours, they didn’t help themselves either.

He said: “We lost Ross Parker injured just after he’d scored and Sam Meakin was the victim of a tackle that went over the top of the ball and jarred his ankle but that went unpunished. He had to come off at half-time and was replaced by a 17-year-old making his debut in Ben Wallis.

“They also kicked lumps out of Kieran Knight all evening.

“But I can’t make excuses. We showed too much naivety in the second-half, myself included, in situations where some common sense was needed and you can’t do that at places like Rainworth if you want to be successful.

“So there were a few home truths afterwards but we have to stand up and improve straight away.”

Should the wet weather allow, Eastwood will head to local rivals Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday for a derby game against a side who are five games unbeaten having hit good form in recent weeks.

Jepson said: “I think they’ve been putting a bit of money into it and getting some good players in so they’re looking a better side now.

“If they’re on form and we are too, it’ll be a good game so hopefully a good crowd will be there too.”

Jepson added that he has signed centre-half David Leak from Gresley, who captained Hucknall Town to the CML South title last season.

He also expects Will Heath to return to the fray after a spell away for family commitments, while James Henry will also be available to give Jepson more options in midfield, although defender Parker is expected to be out for two to three weeks after his injury picked up at Rainworth.