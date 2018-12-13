Neal Ardley seeks first Notts County win as Tranmere Rovers visit

Notts County will come up against a side gunning for a play-off spot this weekend as they prepare to host Tranmere Rovers.

The Wirral-based club returned to the Football League last season after several years in non-league and have enjoyed a positive start to the season under Micky Mellon.

And with Notts still seeking their first win under new boss Neal Ardley, Rovers will fancy their chances of holding that victory off a little longer.

Last time out, the Magpies were beaten 2-0 at Mansfield Town in a feisty local derby thanks to two goals from CJ Hamilton.

Ardley said afterwards: “There’s lots we’ve got to sort out but we need to work hard and we will get it right.

“It was a tough game to start with but there are good players at this club and I’m confident that we will turn it around.

“With Kane Hemmings and Jon Stead back in we have more firepower and we’re going to work hard to improve all the things we need to.”