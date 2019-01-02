Neil Ardley disappointed a Notts County fail to respond to setbacks

Notts County boss Neal Ardley described his side’s responses to setbacks in the defeat to Oldham was ‘not good enough.’

The Magpies went a goal down shortly before half-time when Tom Hamer’s mishit cross ended up in the back of the net, and the hosts added a second within two minutes of the restart.

“The response was not good enough,” said the boss. “The first goal was difficult to take because of the nature of it but we had to respond better than we did.

“No one should concede goals like the second one we let in today – that was simply a case of players not doing their jobs in the box.

“We had the same issue at the other end. We created a couple of chances but we weren’t good enough in Oldham’s penalty area either.”

Ardley was disappointed that Notts didn’t maintain the standard of performance they set in Saturday’s draw with Bury.

“We played very well in that game but then followed it up with this,” he said.

“We’ve got injury problems but we can’t blame them as we dealt with the adversity against Bury but we haven’t today.

“It’s hard to get two similar performances out of the lads at the moment and we need to find consistency.

“We had the same thing after beating Tranmere – the next game we lost away to Grimsby.”