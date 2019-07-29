Newcastle United agree £10m fee for PSG defender, Sheffield United set for £18m Oli McBurnie move, Juventus still keen on Manchester United striker - and the rest of Monday's Premier League rumours

Newcastle United have agreed a £10m fee with Paris Saint-Germain to sign left-back Stanley N’Soki. (RMC Sport)

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is plotting a £5m bid for Everton midfielder James McCarthy. (The Sun)

The Blades are poised to complete the £18m arrival of Oli McBurnie from Swansea before next week’s deadline. (The Sun)

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is interested in a move to Manchester United as he 'likes finding a new challenge'. (Daily Express)

However, Manchester United want Juventus midfielder Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are linked with a move for Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano and are ready to spend £14m on the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Rangers-linked Ryan Kent will not be allowed to leave the Reds on loan again this season - paving the way for Aston Villa and Leeds to submit a £10m offer. (Daily Record)

Arsenal will complete a club-record £72m swoop for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe on Tuesday or Wednesday - although Liverpool are considering hijacking the deal. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told £80m Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater that they are free to leave the club this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is "very confident" the Bundesliga champions will finalise a deal for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. (ZDF Sport)

Manchester City will target Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal as Sane's replacement and are willing to pay his £74m release clause. (AS)

Crystal Palace look set to keep hold of Wilfred Zaha with Everton unlikely to pay the £60m upfront. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa have told Burnley they are not willing to meet Tom Heaton’s valuation after a £10m offer was rejected. (Birmingham Live)

Instead, Villa feel encouraged in their pursuit of Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after Neil Warnock said he will listen to offers. (Wales Onlne)

Watford remain in talks with Rennes over forward Ismaila Sarr with a fee close to being agreed. (Watford Observer)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has become a ‘top target’ for Porto as they seek to replace the retired Ikea Casillas. (Daily Star)

Brighton are among a host of club - including Liverpool and Swansea - interested in West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United have joined Fulham and Stoke in the race to land Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter. (The Sun)