Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wigan Athletic: Match Gallery

Joe Lolley’s 19th minute breakthrough was cancelled out before half-time, but Matty Cash and Adlène Guedioura struck after the break to secure the three Championship points. Photos by Getty Images.
View more
Nottingham Forest claimed their first win under new manager Martin O’Neill as Wigan Athletic were brushed aside 3-1 at the City Ground.
Joe Lolley’s 19th minute breakthrough was cancelled out before half-time, but Matty Cash and Adlène Guedioura struck after the break to secure the three Championship points. Photos by Getty Images.