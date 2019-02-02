Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson reflects on defeat at Birmingham City

Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson admitted poor defending cost the Reds as they slipped further away from the Championship play-off places after a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Goals in the 13th minute from Jota and an injury-time Che Adams penalty, which saw Yohan Benalouane sent off for handling, left the Reds in 12th place — five points off the top six.

Robinson said: “It was a poor performance. We dominated the second half but we weren’t able to get that goal (to equalise).”

The defender said sloppy defending was to blame for Birmingham’s opener and their late second as the home side leapfrogged the Reds in the race for a play-off place.

He also agreed with boss Martin O’Neill that the Reds were not creating enough going forward.

“If you look back over our last eight or nine games it has been like that. And we are not taking the omes (chances) that we are creating,” said Robinson.

“It is tough to see a game out when we are not taking our chances. It is something we will learn from.”

Robinson said he hoped the club’s new signings would settle in quickly because they needed to “put performances on the board.”

“We need to change it now. If we don’t we will slowly drop down the league,” Robinson added.

“We want to keep pushing and getting back into the play-off places.

“It has not been good enough over the last two months.

“We need to put it right now. In this league if you lose a couple on the bounce you can easily lose ground.”