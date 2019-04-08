Nottingham Forest fans snap up all 2,253 away tickets for Sheffield United... days after disappointment at Rotherham United

Despite Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest’s away contingent have once more demonstrated their commitment to the cause by snapping up all 2,253 tickets made available for the Reds’ trip to Sheffield United.

Forest will take on the Blades, who are chasing an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, at Bramall Lane on Good Friday (19th April) with a 12.30pm kick off - backed by a full away following.

Martin O’Neill’s Reds will hope to still be in with a chance of creeping into the play-offs when they take on the Blades, having fallen five points adrift of sixth place with a 2-1 loss at the Millers on Saturday.

Forest are heading to Sheffield tomorrow night (Tuesday) to take on United’s city neighbours Wednesday before Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground on Saturday, in a week which could prove pivotal in the Reds’ season.

Following defeat to Rotherham, O’Neill said: “We didn’t defend the set pieces in both halves and paid the penalty.

“There is no point in defending two or three set pieces half decently if you don’t continue in that vein for the rest of the time. One in each half has cost us the three points.

“There were a couple of chances that we missed early on then they scored the goal, but we fought back and got the equaliser and then their goalkeeper makes a decent save from Lewis Grabban and then a few minutes later we concede the goal, so it was tough to take today.”

Adding: “We tried to get a little bit of width from our full backs and in that sense we played a diamond shape and I thought that there were periods in the game where we looked in control; whatever you say about it, once you are in the ascendancy you have to try and make it count.

“We had two great chances and we squirmed those and eventually we paid the penalty.

“There are small margins, but it is disappointing to lose all three points in the game and I am disappointed, the players are obviously and naturally the crowd will be.”