Nottingham Forest issue statement over owner's coronavirus diagnosis ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Nottingham Forest have released a statement after club owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he has contracted coronavirus.

The Greek businessman took to Instagram earlier today to reveal he had been diagnosed with the virus – just four days before Forest travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Marinakis, 52, attended the Reds’s 3-0 home defeat to Millwall on Friday night and it has been reported that he met players, staff and supporters at the City Ground.

Forest have been in dialogue with the EFL about the situation and are also ‘seeking advice from medical professionals’.

It is not known if the game at Hillsborough on Saturday will be postponed following today's developments.

A statement released by Forest on Tuesday afternoon, read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner, has revealed he has contracted coronavirus. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon.

“During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken. Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

Marinakis also owns Greek club Olympiacos, whose Europa League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday is expected to be played behind close doors due to the virus.

Wednesday are yet to receive any new information or communication from the EFL or any other body since news of Marinakis’ illness, The Star understands.