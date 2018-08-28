Nottingham Forest’s search for a striker continues as Ben Brereton closes in on Blackburn Rovers switch

It looks set to be a busy few days at Nottingham Forest in the lead up to the close of the loan window.

Striker Ben Brereton is to join Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers on loan before completing a permanent switch in January.

The Reds are widely reported to have accepted a fee in the region of £7m from Rovers for the academy graduate this last week.

Brereton, 19, made 39 appearances for Forest last season but hasn’t featured under Aitor Karanka this time around.

His exit would leave Karanka short of options in that area with Lewis Grabban and Daryl Murphy the only recognised out-and-out strikers in the squad.

Murphy bagged a late equaliser for the Reds during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City at the City Ground.

While summer signing Grabban was not involved due to injury.

Forest have already been linked with an array of strikers to replace England age group international Brereton.

Jermain Defoe, Tammy Abraham, Rudy Gestede and ex-Red Nelson Oliveira have all been reported as targets by the Nottingham Post.