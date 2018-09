Aitor Karanka looks set to bring in Greek playmaker Panagiotis Tachtsidis.

Tachtsidis, 27, would be allowed to sign for Forest outside of the transfer window as he is currently a free agent, having spent last season at Olympiacos.

The 6ft 4in midfielder scored once in 25 appearances for Oympiacos last season having also played for AEK Athens, Genoa, Grosseto, Verona, Roma, Catania, Torino and Cagliari in a much-travelled career.

He also has 25 caps for his country, scoring once.