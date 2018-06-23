Nottingham Forest sign Portugal U-21 winger Gil Bastiao Dias on loan

Portugal under-21 wingman Gil Bastiao Dias has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

He is the third under-21 international from Portugal to join the Championship club this summer.

The winger has joined from French Ligue One side Monaco, where he has played one league match, after a spell on loan at Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A.

Dias follows fellow Portugal under-21 internationals midfielder Joao Carvalho, who cost a club record £13.2m, and winger Diogo Goncalves, a loan signing, into the City Ground.