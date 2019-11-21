Nottingham Forest Under 18s stretched their unbeaten run to three matches after a 1-1 draw at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Forest made a bright start at The Nigel Doughty Academy and created an early chance with Elliot Andrew shooting wide.

The Reds made the breakthrough when Silvio Bello showed quick footwork to beat three players before he was brought down inside the box.

Andrew stepped up and smashed the ball down the middle from the spot to put Forest in front Crewe equalised with the last kick of the first half through Matthew McDonald.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead early in the second half when Joel Levey had a shot saved byMichael Statham .

The Reds had a couple of late opportunities to snatch the victory but Samuel Sanders’ header from a corner drifted wide of the target before Esapa

Detlef-Osong was crowded out by Crewe defenders when well-placed.