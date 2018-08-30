Notts County closing in on appointing new manager

Notts County are getting ever closer to appointing their new manager to succeed Kevin Nolan.

Reports are circulating that the Magpies have made significant progress in their pursuit of Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell.

Australian Kewell took on the Crawley reins in May 2017 and guided them to a 14th place finish in League Two last season.

He is said to be keen on bringing his number two and former Newport County manager Warren Feeney with him to Meadow Lane.

Former winger Kewell had almost 13 years in the Premier League as a player with Leeds United and Liverpool.

Nolan was dismissed from his post with Notts bottom of the Football League after a dismal start to the 2018/19 campaign.

He had taken the club into the League Two play-offs last season but lost out in the semi-finals to Coventry City.