Notts County live to fight another day

Notts County were given another stay of execution at the High Court on Wednesday.

The Magpies were once again face a winding-up petition from HMRC over an unpaid tax bill, with owner Alan Hardy's attempts to sell the club having yet to materialise and with two previous hearings having been adjourned to give them more time.

With the case previously having been adjourned on June 5, the club once again appeared this week hoping for a two-week extension, instead getting three weeks to settle the reported £250,000 debt hanging over it.

The court was told that negotiations were ongoing with two parties to sell the club and the sale is expected to be completed within a month.

There is now just one group left in negotiations, a Danish consortium, who are believed to be meeting with the National League on Thursday.