OPINION: Tough fixture at Leeds United made tougher by Tom Lawrence absence

Rams fan Andy Buckley-Taylor gives his views on the latest goings on at Pride Park:

The Rams hit the road again on Saturday with a visit to Elland Road against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

t's a tough fixture as it is, but with injuries and the suspension of Tom Lawrence, Philip Cocu has his options reduced even further.

After a disappointing draw against Cardiff, albeit with an improved performance, the Rams find themselves under increased pressure. Points are needed sooner rather than later to drag us away from the basement of the division.

Leeds are still competitive at the top of the table despite the sales of Kemal Roofe and Pontus Janssen over the summer. They have brought in Helder Costa on a loan then buy deal from Wolves and cashed in on Jack Clarke whilst managing to get him loaned straight back.



The odds are stacked against us coming away with anything but it’s time for the players to rise to the challenge. The supporters deserve to see more points being gained and it needs to be sooner rather than later.



We aren’t as strong as last season, but the squad is still stronger than most in the division and performances need upping immediately.



I’d like to see some steady progress before the season fizzles out.

