Phillip Cocu heartened by attacking quality as Derby County beat Middlesbrough

More threat in the final third gave Phillip Cocu a great deal of satisfaction after Derby County beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday.

Two goals from Tom Lawrence made it four home wins in a row for the Rams in a game which saw the hosts be much more of an attacking force than in some matches this season.

And it left Cocu satisfied by what he saw.

He told RamsTV: "We were really eager to get a strong and a good start on Saturday.

“You know your opponent knows that we will start with some pressure and we did, so they knew what was coming.

“We did well on the ball. I think Middlesbrough had a lot of trouble stopping us and it is a team that doesn’t concede a lot of goals, so it means their organisation and defence is very good.

“That is why I can be happy with how we played and how we created. We tried to create more chances on goal that the last couple of games and we did that.”

The game saw Cocu go for a two-pronged attack with Jack Marriott and Chris Martin feeding off the work done by those behind them, particularly Lawrence who revelled in a freer role in a central position.

Cocu said: “In the offensive attack for the second goal, there was a little bit more patience before we decided to take the shot or the cross and that is why it was a goal in the end.

“We discussed at half-time that it is very important in these types of games to get the second goal. If your opponent plays with ten and you score a second, it is a done game for them.

“When it stays 1-0, one set piece or one unlucky moment can be very costly, but we did well.

“We kept playing in our organisation, but that is sometimes difficult when you play against ten men.

“Everyone wants to go forward and when the game went on we got in more and more good positions in front of the goal. I am happy with the second goal by Tom, not only for the team, but for him personally.”