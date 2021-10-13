Player unavailability is ‘killing’ Selston says boss Karl Steed

Selston FC manager Karl Steed - hampered by player unavailability

A 2-1 derby defeat so full of promise against Heanor in midweek was quickly forgotten as they slumped to a 5-1 home defeat by Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

“Unfortunately I had to make changes from Wednesday's game due to unavailability,” said Steed.

“That's what it's been like. I have not been able to put a settled side together which I think is one of the reasons why we are where we are.

“We are having to change formations and personnel every week due to unavailability – it's just killing us at the minute. We had a good chat at length after Saturday and this is one of the things players have raised.

“It's not ideal, players going away in the middle of the season – which they are entitled to do. But at the level we are now at you can't get away with it as much as you can at the steps below us.

“We are not a massive squad but we are reliant on a core group of players like most teams.

“Some teams have not used more than 20 players maximum so far but we are up to 35-40 players already. So you can see why it's an issue.”

On the two games. he added: “We were superb against Heanor. We worked hard off the ball and made it difficult for them to break us down.

“We looked very organised, compact and well-drilled. Heanor never looked like scoring from open play – they scored from two corners.

“So Saturday was extremely disappointing after the midweek performance. We never got going first 20 minutes and found ourselves 3-0 down. It was poor decision making, simple things.

“In the last 15 minutes of the first half we looked like we could score every time we went forward. We pulled one back and missed a sitter just before half-time.

“Also the referee bottled sending one of theirs off after he had been booked for a similar challenge. If we go in 3-2 against 10 men it's a completely different game.