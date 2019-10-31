POLL: Are Derby County right to have sacked Richard Keogh?

Derby County have reportedly sacked defender Richard Keogh for gross conduct.

The decision, which it is understood Keogh has two weeks to appeal, comes after he was involved in a road accident last month that culminated in two of his team-mates, Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence, being charged and sentenced for drink driving as well as receiving heavy fines from the club. No official statement has yet been released by the club regarding the apparent sacking of Keogh, but what are fans' thoughts on the matter? Answer our polls below to tell us your opinion.