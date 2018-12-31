Premier League Live: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comes in for criticism Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Jurgen Klopp comes under fire, Gonzalo Higuain asks for a move to Chelsea and Manchester City youngster could be set to make Real Madrid move. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Are Nottingham Forest’s owners about to declare war on their own club by sacking Aitor Karanka?