Premier League Live: PSG ace Adrien Rabiot wants Liverpool move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... PSG ace wants Liverpool move as Anfield club open talks with Italian ace, Arsenal target hands in transfer request and Chelsea striker admits he could leave. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Liverpool. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images) RUMOUR MILL: Olivier Giroud could return to France after Chelsea signed striker Gonzalo Higuain