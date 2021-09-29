Pressure is mounting on winless Selston

Karl Steed - hoping for a reaction this weekend after Vase exit.

And he admitted the pressure was mounting as another weekend went by without finding that first win of the season.

“We were rubbish at Belper – that first half was probably our worst performance of the season,” he said.

“We didn't get anywhere near them. We didn't do the basics right. There was a lack of communication. The game passed us by in the space of a 20-minute spell.

“We just weren't switched on from the first whistle.

“To be fair to the lads we have started pretty well in the last few games, so it was quite unusual.

“We addressed them at half-time and full-time and now hope to see a reaction this weekend.

He added: “It's hard. Morale is obviously a little bit low. The longer we go without a win the harder it will be.

“It's not unusual for us as we were in this position last season when it took us until the 10th game to get a point. It's hard to put a finger on it. We've been on top in games and ended up getting turned over.

“You can see the energy zapping out of them straight away. Confidence is low and when we go a goal behind you can see they are a bit frightened to get on the ball and express themselves a bit.

“I don't know if a bit of panic sets in or if it's just confidence.

“We are playing 10 yards too deep and inviting the opposition on. We are just doing the wrong things.”

Steed said it was a gamble whether to give players another chance or change things round.

“It's Catch 22 for me,” he said. “If we are not winning games and players are making mistakes then do I stick with them? Or do I alter our shape or system.

“It's easy when you're winning to keep picking the same side.

“The buck stops with me at the end of the day whether players make mistakes or not. It's me making the decision and the results are being determined by my actions.

“I do try to take the weight off the players' shoulders if I can.