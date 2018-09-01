Rams rampant as they win at Hull once again

Derby County secured their third league win in a row with a late winner in a 2-1 success at Hull City on Saturday.

Florian Jozefzoon struck in the final few minutes of the encounter to cap a second win at the KCOM Stadium this week, following a 4-0 success in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Martyn Waghorn (right) is congratulated on his goal. Photo Jez Tighe.

Mason Mount went close with an early free-kick for the Rams before they took the lead on 22 minutes. David Nugent was brought down in the penalty area and Martyn Waghorn stepped up to fire home the penalty.

Mount nearly scored twice more before the break, seeing shots blocked by a defender and then saved, before Nugent struck the crossbar with a looping header and Scott Malone's effort was tipped wide by David Marshall in the City goal.

Nugent saw an early second-half effort find the side netting before Hull got level on 53 minutes, Todd Kane scoring after being put in by Evandro.

Scott Carson denied Markus Henriksen with 20 minutes to go as the hosts pressured, but the winner came on 88 minutes as Jozefzoon's shot from ten yards out was deflected home to secure three points.