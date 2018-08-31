Rangers sign Nottingham Forest defender

Nottingham Forest have allowed Joe Worrall to join Glasgow Rangers on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old defender made 35 appearances for the Reds last season but has found his opportunities limited this time around.

He has yet to make an appearance for Aitor Karanka’s men this season but the Hucknall-born centre-half remains highly-regarded.

It was only last summer that Worrall captained a mixed age group England side to victory in the Toulon Tournament held in France.

Now he joins Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.