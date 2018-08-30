Reds boss with food for thought before Brentford

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United will give Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka plenty of food for thought ahead of his side’s trip to Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, advancing through both cup rounds as well as picking up a win and four draws in the Championship through the month of August.

Karanka’s team have shown their team spirit with eye-catching comebacks Bristol City, Bury, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City - scoring late goals in the last of those three matches.

And Forest continued the theme of scoring late goals when Matty Cash and Gils Dias scoring in injury time against Newcastle to secure their progress in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

But individual performances of central defender Michael Hefele, central midfielder Liam Bridcutt and centre forward Daryl Murphy and the impact of substitutes Tendayi Darikwa, Ben Osborn and Cash demonstrated Forest’s strength in depth at present.

All of the above have been in and out of the side while Bridcutt was making his first appearance of the season and was praised by Karanka following the full time whistle.

And with the loan window open until 31st August there could yet be more signings before the Reds face Brentford.