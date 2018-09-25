REPORT: Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (Derby win 8-7 on penalties)

Derby County emerged from an epic night of Carabao Cup football to beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was hard to argue against the Rams deserving their win, fighting back as they did from being a goal down early on and then capitalising on the sending off of United keeper Sergio Romero to get in front in the closing minutes.

An injury-time equaliser from Marouane Fellaini sent the game to penalties, but after 15 straight successful kicks, Scott Carson saved from Phil Jones to send Derby through.

The Rams had always looked dynamic, fearless and fluent throughout against an experienced and talented United side, their passage through earned fully on merit as Frank Lampard overcame his former boss Jose Mourinho.

And yet things had begun badly. Romelu Lukaku headed an early chance straight at Carson in the Rams goal, before the hosts duly took the lead a minute later.

Anthony Martial fed Jesse Lingard who in turn found Juan Mata inside the penalty area and he stroked the ball home past Carson to give the hosts the perfect start.

The Rams were nearly level three minutes later when Harry Wilson got free on the left and his low cross found Mason Bennett whose close range shot was superbly saved by Romero at point blank range, the ball gathered at the second attemp, although Bennett should really have hit the net.

Mata was then denied by Carson when he looked offside from a long ball into the box, before awful defending from Richard Keogh saw him present the ball to Lukaku who ran in on goal only to put his shot wide.

Derby were attacking well when they got the chance, Mason Mount and Wilson at the heart of most of it, Wilson finding Craig Bryson on 21 minutes but his low shot was just wide of the target.

Lukaku then headed over after Martial's cross found him six yards out, albeit he was surprised by Carson flapping at the ball, before things went a little quiet until half-time in terms of chances but Derby were very much in the game.

The Rams should have been level on 53 minutes when after a good break forward, the ball found Wilson in space but his shot was deflected just wide by a diving Romero. It was another chance that the Rams really should have converted.

However, they finally got their reward for a bright start to the half by levelling on the hour mark. David Nugent was fouled 30 yards out, and Wilson's free-kick arrowed into the top corner of the net. It was a well struck effort by the Welshman on loan from Liverpool.

Bradley Johnson then curled just too high as the Rams continued to threaten, before another huge moment went their way.

A long ball searching for Mount saw Romero rush out and handle outside his area, ref Stuart Attwell applying the law by sending Romero off. On came former Rams keeper Lee Grant to a great reception from the visiting fans with Mata withdrawn.

United weathered that storm and nearly went in front on 72, Lukaku smacking the post and then Martial shooting inches wide when Derby didn't clear.

Changes came from the Rams and one of them nearly scored immediately, Florian Jozefzoon forcing a good save from Grant with a header from Jayden Bogle's cross on 76 minutes.

Martial blazed a good opening over the top with eight minutes to go, and it would prove costly moments later.

Jack Marriott had arrived as sub on 80 minutes, and proceeded to get his first Rams goal four minutes later after Mount's shot was parried by Grant and Marriott followed up to head in - the referee needing the help of VAR to confirm Marriott wasn't offside when the original shot came in.

Martial shot too high again as six minutes of added time were then indicated, and it was then that United got their goal as sub Fellaini headed in at the back post from a deep right wing cross and the game went to penalties.

What followed was a shoot-out where it looked like nobody would miss, the score at 7-7 when Keogh scored and then Carson saved low down from Jones to send the Rams through.

Man Utd: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Mata (Grant 69), Lukaku, Martial, Lingard (Fred 63), Young (c), Dalot, Herrera (Fellaini 63), Matic.

Subs not used: Sanchez, Smalling, Fred, Fellaini, Darmian, McTominay

Derby: Carson, Forsyth, Bryson, Tomori, Keogh (c), Wilson, Mount, Johnson, Bennett (Florian Jozefzoon 76), Nugent (Marriott 80), Bogle

Subs not used: Roos, Wisdom, Waghorn, Huddlestone, Malone

Ref: Stuart Attwell

Att: 55,227

Goals: Man Utd: Mata 3, Fellaini 90+4

Derby: Wilson 60, Marriott 84