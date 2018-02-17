Resilient 10-men Nottingham Forest hold on for a point

Left back Eric Lichaj received an early red card but the ten men of Nottingham Forest hung on for over an hour to earn a well-deserved point in a goalless draw at Burton Albion.

Forest manager Aitor Karanka said he was proud of his team and it was not a day to complain as his side held on for a point.

Burton dominated the second half but could not find a way through a disciplined Forest defence.

Karanka said: “I am proud of the team, especially after our last performances at home where we weren’t at our best and sometimes lacked confidence.

“Even with ten men, the team played really well and the players have helped us a lot, so it is a day to be pleased.

“We can start to build something because today we showed that character.

“Now with the quality we have I’m looking forward to the future.”

Joe Lolley almost unlocked a tight Burton defence early on when his first-time cutback found Danny Fox, but his side-footed effort was straight at keeper Stephen Bywater.

Lucas Akins later launched a long throw into the away side’s penalty area and when the ball fell for Hope Akpan, his header was directed into the gloves of Costel Pantilimon.

Burton have not won at home in the league since September ,but they were given a massive opportunity to end that unwanted record when Lichaj was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute for a late, two-footed tackle from behind on Martin Samuelsen.

The home side came within inches of opening the scoring when Jacob Davenport’s corner was headed agonisingly wide by Samuelsen.

The Brewers were pushing for a vital first goal and they almost found it when Darren Bent headed down a cross into the path of Samuelsen, however, with just the keeper to beat he fired his effort directly at Pantilimon.

The buoyant home fans were desperate to see their side take the lead in the second half and Samuelsen almost answered their chants when he arrowed a long-range effort towards goal, which had to be pushed wide by the keeper.

Darren Bent was then found free inside the box and his goalbound effort might have beaten the keeper but not for a superb, last-ditch block by Danny Fox.

The point kept Forest in 17th, eight points above the relegation zone. Burton meanwhile remain bottom of the league on goal difference.