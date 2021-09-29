Revitalised Eastwood CFC aiming for seaside joy at Skegness

Liam Hearn - on target at Heanor in the Vase tie.

Last weekend saw the Red Badgers win 2-0 at Heanor Town to reach the first round proper thanks to goals by Liam Hearn and Romello Nangle and Kirkham said: “I thought was probably the best we've been since I have been at the club, especially first half when I thought we could have gone in three or four-nil up and no one could have complained.

“Obviously it's only one game but it seems we are making progress. Hopefully we can now push on this Saturday.

“We knew it would take a bit of time, which it has – we had some tough fixtures to start. We are by no means the finished article or anywhere near where we want to be.

“We needed to get points on the board, which we've done, and it's nice to progress in the Vase as you get a bit of confidence into the lads and a bit of momentum which counts for a lot.

“We can go into games now, not expecting to win but with belief that we can win, starting Saturday at Skegness.”

Kirkham believes his side can drag themselves up the table to be on a par with their seaside opponents.

“They are sixth which is somewhere we believe we can get to. So we will go there thinking we can get something, especially on the back of four wins in five,” he said.

“It's small steps. First of all we need to pull away from the relegation zone. That's still not done, I think it's only five points which can change very quickly.

“The immediate aim is to try to get to mid-table. If that happens on the last day of the season then, brilliant, we've consolidated. If it happens in February then we can see where we can push on and go from there.

“They are a new team into the league, area-wise, and it's a long trip which makes it more difficult.

“I think the top four or five teams are away in their own little league, but anything below that anybody can beat anybody.”

Eastwood will now play at home to Loughborough Students in the Vase on Saturday, 23rd October and they are no strangers to Kirkham.

“I can't get away from them,” he smiled. “ I've played them twice at Newark and already with Eastwood, so this will be the fourth meeting this season.

“They are one of those four or five teams in our league that are far and away better than anything else in our league.

“It's tough, but it's a cup game and it's at home. We go into it with no expectations and we will give it our best shot and see what happens.”