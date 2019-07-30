Rotherham United target Nottingham Forest and former Chesterfeld winger Gboly Ariyibi - and the rest of the League One and Two rumours

Rotherham United and Oxford United have expressed an interest in acquiring Nottingham Forest winger Gboly Ariyibi. (Daily Mail)

Queens Park Rangers have had a third bid for Ipswich Town winger Alan Judge turned down, despite upping their £600k offer. (Football Insider)

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Jason McCarthy is set to undergo a medical at Millwall ahead of a permament switch to The Den. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town are set to complete the signing of Millwall striker Tom Elliott with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski moving into the other direction on loan. (East Anglian Daily Times)

The Tractor Boys are also expected to finalise a loan move that will see Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Will Norris join the club. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Sunderland legend Niall Quinn's son, Michael, won't be signing for the club following rumours he is currently on trial. (Sunderland Echo)

Black Cats target John Marquis is understood to be keen on a move south - putting Portsmouth and Charlton in the driving seat. (Daily Mail)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he’s been given assurances that he will be able to spend the funds raised from Marc Bola’s move to Middlesbrough. (Blackpool Gazette)

Doncaster Rovers were poised to sign Saikou Janneh from Bristol City, however a move fell through last week after he picked up a knee injury. (Bristol Live)

Darren Moore has given himself an extra 24 hours to decide the fate of trialists Alex Baptiste and Jamie Ward. (Doncaster Free Press)