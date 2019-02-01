Rumour Mill: Chelsea defender Gary Cahill rejected transfer deadline day moves to Fulham Gary Cahill rejected a number of Deadline Day moves. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Arsenal pulled out of a deal to sign Barcelona’s 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom. (Daily Mirror) Chelsea defender Gary Cahill rejected transfer deadline day moves to Fulham, Juventus and AS Monaco. (Sky Sports) Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Leo Bonatini joins Nottingham Forest on loan Nottingham Forest land Pele on loan from AC Monaco