RUMOUR MILL: Man City want Juve star, Lemar not on Liverpool list, Mahrez deal agreed?

Want-away Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez has asked Leicester City to guarantee he will be allowed to leave this summer before returning to training. (The Times)

Riyad Mahrez’s advisers claim the Foxes had already agreed to let him leave if a club offered £50m - and yet they still rejected a Manchester City bid in January. (Daily Mirror)

Contrary to reports, Monaco star Thomas Lemar is not on Liverpool’s list of targets for the summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Germany boss Joachim Low is Real Madrid’s number one choice to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Watford boss Marco Silva is threatening the club with legal action as he is yet to receive compensation after being fired in January. (The Times)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says rumours of a move to Real Madrid “do not interest” him. (Bild)

Leicester and West Ham want to sign highly-rated young winger Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Celtic from Manchester City. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell has held talks with League One Oxford United as the club look to appoint a new manager. (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere is close to accepting Arsenal’s offer of a new contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City make contact with Juventus over the possible signing of Paulo Dybala. (Daily Mirror)