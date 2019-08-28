Sabri Lamouchi praises Nottingham Forest supporters after Derby County cup win

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi paid tribute for the club's fans after seeing his side beat Derby County 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Both managers made many changes to their respective line-ups but it was Forest who prevailed to progress to the third round.

And Lamouchi was delighted with not only the performance but also the backing of the Forest faithful.

He said: "I wasn't only pleased by the game but by the amazing atmosphere, our fans were just fantastic today. I told the players that we are all so lucky to enjoy this night and this game. We've started the week in a really good way and now we must finish it in a good way.

"The first ten minutes were not perfect but after that, we controlled the game. We didn't give them any chances and that was the positive thing for me. We stayed concentrated and switched on for the whole 90 minutes and made sure we saw the game out in a professional way.

"We can always take more time with our last pass because tonight we could have scored one or two more goals but the players are really growing in confidence and that is so positive.

"We've made a lot of sacrifices as a group but day after day, session after session, the players are continuing to improve and the performances are getting better. Every football match is a different story though and Saturday will be a difficult game against a very tough Preston team.

"My only hope is that The City Ground will be full once again, with another amazing atmosphere because these fans can give the players a positive energy and can help them to achieve great things on the pitch."