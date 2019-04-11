Sam Byram delighted to put injury woes behind him after Nottingham Forest return

Nottingham Forest defender Sam Byram says he is delighted to put his injury frustrations firmly behind him.

Byram returned to the Forest side for the first time since August during the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday following a lengthy injury lay-off.

It has been about seven months but I feel fit and good to be back,” he told the club’s official website.

“When I did the injury and had my surgery, there would have been a few people who wouldn’t have expected me to be back.

“But I set myself a target and gave myself something to fight towards and it is nice to come back and play again.

“I did a lot of my rehab back at West Ham, so it is almost like coming back and meeting everyone again. But the staff here have done a lot of good work with me and I am grateful to them for getting me up to speed and helping me get back out there.

“I did two 90 minutes for the Under 23s and have been training for a few weeks now. It gets to the point where there is only so much for the Under 23s you can play and need to make that step and I felt quite good out there.”