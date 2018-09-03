Selston advance in Vase - and make club history

Selston advanced in the FA Vase after a 3-1 win over Radford in the first round qualifying.

It was the first time the Parishioners had entered the competition in 18 years but it didn’t all go smooth sailing.

Radford applied the early pressure, putting three men on the Selston back line at every opportunity and making the most of their aerial prowess.

The Parishioners should have taken the lead when Josh Waldron again got away from his man and squared, this time for Klarke Greenham 12 yards from goal. The home keeper, Joe Searson-Smithard, made a great stop and Greenham then struck the outside of the post with the rebound.

Radford’s Connor Moore then rubbed salt in Selston’s wounds as he danced past a couple of challenges and spun on the edge of the box and finished smartly into the bottom corner to take his side into the lead right on the half hour.

Selston responded just seven minutes later when a good ball from Waldron put Scott Taylor away in the right hand channel, he squared for Keanon Layton who made no mistake from seven yards out. Selston capitalised on their pressure, with some fortune, early after the restart.

Jamie Renshaw on for the injured Rhys Dolan, attacked the edge of the area and beat his man towards the byline. The Selston full back shaped up as if to cross the ball, his effort however, sailed over Searon-Smithard right into the far corner to make it 2-1.

Selston didn’t have it all their own way, Radford creating several half chance but failing to find the target and trouble Eccles-Smith. Joe Hegarty had perhaps their best chance when he had a free header from a corner but headed well wide.

The visitors created their own chances too, Greenham was put away by Gregory but failed to convert his one-on-one with Searon –Smithard. Carl Moore was guilty of wastefulness when in on goal all alone he shot straight at the home stopper when Layton would have had a tap in just to his right.

Smith-Eccles then save another header from Hegarty to preserve his side’s lead. Selston finally gave themselves breathing space when Carl Moore read Wes Spencer’s poor attempt at a back header and nicked the ball on the edge of the area. This time the Selston striker drew Searon-Smithard cleverly and slipped the ball square for Scott Taylor to tap in from six yards.

One final chance for the home side fell to George Teeney but his header at the far post was well wide of the target.

Selston made club history by getting past the first round and will visit local rivals and Midland Football League outfit South Normanton Athletic on Saturday 15th September.