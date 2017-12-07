Selston aiming to regain top spot with trip to Ashby

Selston will be looking to take advantage of having an enforced break from action as they aim to regain top spot with a trip to Ashby Ivanhoe this weekend.

Last Saturday’s game at home to Gedling Miners Welfare was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Parish Hall Grounds, meaning Selston dropped to second thanks to Teversal securing an injury-time win against Dunkirk.

But with a game in hand and a full-strength squad available, manager Craig Weston is confident the break won’t have affected his team’s rhythm.

He said: “Obviously last weekend was frustrating as I’d rather have played given the form we’re in but it’s one of those things.

“The pitch had frozen on top in the days running up to the game and as it thawed it caused a lot of water on the pitch. It had been bad for the game before and had cut up a lot.

“So we had a day off as one or two others did but a few of the other results went our way with Belper and Kimberley drawing, it was just Teversal’s winner that knocked us off the top.”

Selston head to face an Asby side who sit just above the relegation zone in 19th place and who have lost five of their home games this season.

But as always, Weston is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “These are the games where you can often come unstuck if you’re not careful so we have to be focused.

“I’ll be telling the lads in training not to be distracted by everything else going on like Christmas parties and so on, we’ve a job to do on Saturday afternoon and then everything else can follow.

“We went to Ashby for a friendly a couple of years ago so know about the setup there and so but not too much about the team.

“Sometimes though it’s better not to know as much and to go there and be on your guard for what they might throw at you.”

With Selston again looking firm bets to challenge for promotion, step five football could yet be on the cards for a club who have already enjoyed several promotions in recent seasons.

And whilst Weston’s feet are firmly on the ground when it comes to those chances at this relatively early stage, he believes the club would be equipped to move higher should their title challenge be successful.

He said: “It’s a long way off and there’s no way we’re getting ahead of ourselves but our ground improvements are, I gather, suitable enough for the next level up should we get there, even if a few tweaks need to be made.

“That’s good because it gives us that carrot to aim at rather than, as we’ve had in the past, winning the league but knowing you can’t go up.

“I’d say one of eight or nine could win the league this year so it will be very competitive to the end, but we are in a great position and one we perhaps didn’t expect to be in at the start of the season, so we’ll give it everything to stay there.”