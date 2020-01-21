Selston are thwarted again by the weather

Selston have been thwarted in their attempts to get regular football thanks to the inclement British weather.

Their league game at home to Racing Club Warwick on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Parish Hall Grounds, one of several fixtures to have fallen foul of the weather in recent weeks.

That has meant Selston remain bottom of the Midland Football League Premier Division having played just 16 games, six matches fewer than the two sides immediately above them and with them having games in hand on all other teams in the league.

Their last match was the 2-2 draw with Haughmond on January 11, meaning they have only played three times in the league since December 14.

Football was played on Wednesday night as Selston hosted Newark Flowserve in the fourth round of the Notts Senior Cup.

However, after Newark had raced into a five-goal lead by half-time, the thick fog which had enveloped the Parish Hall Grounds from before kick-off became too heavy for the match to continue and it was abandoned after 63 minutes.

Selston subsequently withdrew from the competition on Thursday, saying it ‘felt the right thing to do’ and therefore allowing Newark to progress to the quarter-finals without a re-match.

Newark led the tie after just four minutes when a poor defensive clearance fell to Danny Meadows who beat a defender and slotted home, then Zak Goodson was put through on goal and finished well.

The third goal then followed after just ten minutes as Massiah McDonald’s header at the back post found the net from Ben Hutchinson’s cross, and things got even worse for Selston on 15 minutes as Hutchinson himself got the fourth goal with a good finish.

It was then 5-0 on 24 minutes as McDonald was put through on goal and he finished well.

That would be the end of the scoring, and at half-time Selston even lost keeper Brady Parker injured meaning skipper – and midfielder – Sean Gregory had to take over in goal.

But despite no further goals coming, the game would then come to a premature, and foggy, end just after the hour mark.

Selston will now prepare to travel to high-flying Sporting Khalsa in the league on Saturday.

Midweek will then either see another attempt to play the League Cup tie with Bolehall Swifts which has been postponed on numerous occasions, or a rematch with Newark Flowserve in the Notts Senior Cup.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​