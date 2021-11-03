Selston boss happy with defensive solidity

Karl Steed believes Selston have positives to build on.

They slipped to a 1-0 defeat after paying the price for missing a penalty while the scores were still level.

But Steed remained happy with the overall performance and his side’s new look solidity.

Selston have conceded just once in their last two games, compared to a whopping 33 goals in the eight games before that.

“There are loads of positives to take out of it,” he said. “We set up much better and were competitive which is a massive plus to how it has been.

“There has been consistency in the last two games and we have looked good off the ball

“We needed to put that right to stop goals being shipped.

"We are not conceding many chances from open play, which is pleasing.