Selston caretaker boss Carl Moore proud of players' efforts

Selston player/caretaker manager Carl Moore says he’s been delighted with how the Parishioners’ players have applied themselves in the last few weeks.

Striker Moore, 32, took the reins after the departure of previous boss, and Moore's uncle, Craig Weston in December, and has overseen six games so far.

And despite Selston still sitting bottom of the Midland Football League Premier Division, Moore believes they have every chance of catching the sides above them.

He said: “First and foremost the reaction of the players has been superb, but I’d expect nothing less from such a close-knit club as it’s a squad that’s always stuck together and helped each other through the years.

“I wasn’t sure if some of the players Craig and Rich Smith [Weston’s assistant manager] brought to the club would want to remain, but they have, despite us still not operating with a playing budget, and they’ve been superb.

"It’s been tough on the field as we’ve had lots of games postponed which has denied us the chance to get much momentum, but we're only six or seven points behind some of the teams above and have about six games in hand, so I’m confident we can still catch up. We still have to play the sides above us too.”

As for the managerial position, Moore says he is one of those to have applied to take the role on permanently and that the club could be set to appoint a new man soon.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it and would gladly take it on if asked, but I think the club are keen to appoint someone permanent soon as we aim to maintain our step five status for next season.”

Selston are due to visit Coventry Sphinx this weekend before then travelling to leaders Newark Flowserve next Wednesday night.

Moore added: “Clubs like Newark show what we’re up against when you see that they have players like Ben Hutchinson, who was once at Celtic, and Massiah McDonald who has been a top player at step three and four for a few years, among others.

“But we’re a club that has ridden the crest of a wave in the last few years and we're always confident, and have played well even in games we’ve lost, so we’ll continue to give it our best shot.”