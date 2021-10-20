Selston off the mark at last

Smiles at last - Selston boss Karl Steed celebrates first league win.

First half goals by Oliver Grimshaw and Sean Gregory, making his 400th appearance for the club, secured the points at Quorn and boss Karl Steed smiled: “It was about time and it ticked a lot of boxes.

“The longer it went on the harder it was going to be and we were putting ourselves under a little bit of pressure with a similar start to last season. You're thinking the worst every game.

“We had an honest chat after the disappointment the week previous.

“We then had a good chat at training about how we wanted to set up and I just put the ball in the lads' court really.

“I was happy to try any suggestions and wanted their point of view – anything that might work for us and change our fortunes.

“We had an honest chat about formations and style of play,

“In the end we were organised, compact and hard to break down and the clean sheet proved it worked.

“I think the keeper made one good save but apart from that they never got behind us. We were solid and resolute.”

He continued: “I think it has been coming. We have seen signs of that in previous games and then fallen to bits, undoing all our hard work and getting nothing.

“We have not disgraced ourselves too much in games and for long periods of games we have been in them – apart from the Leicester Nirvana game the week before when we were dead and buried and out of sight in 25 minutes after a poor start.

“We have looked capable over a period of games but not over 90 minutes which has been frustrating.

“Heanor was probably the only game we looked anything like. So we earned it and we deserved it.”

Steed now said his players had set out a new minimum standard of performance.

“The lads are obviously over the moon with it,” he said.

“But, to me, it's just a benchmark now of what we need to do moving forwards. That is the bare minimum required,” he said.

“They deserved it and all credit to them. They dug in and put a shift in.

“But we won't get carried away. We don't have a game this Saturday to be able to build on it which is unfortunate.

“But it is a monkey off our backs and I am chuffed to bits.”

On Gregory's landmark 400th game for the club, Steed said: “It is a superb achievement. Whatever club you're involved in, you have to appreciate someone like that.

“He has played for different teams in his career and he could have probably been playing elsewhere for a lot more money in previous years.

“But he is at an age now where he just wants to be happy playing for his local team and is settled.

“He scored as well on Saturday which was a nice touch.

“He's not everyone's favourite. He gets a lot of bad press off other teams. “Sean is easy to wind up. He is a Robbie Savage type. You love him if you've got him and hate him if you haven't.